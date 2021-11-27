The Locker Room | November 26

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Ten high school football teams from our area compete in VHSL region finals this week, the winners just two victories away from a state title.

The 5A title game between Kempsville and Green Run became an instant classic. The Chiefs carried a 17-7 lead into the fourth quarter, but the Stallions were full of late game heroics. Christian Parham scored first to pull Green Run within three of Kempsville. Tayon Halloway quickly got the ball back into the Stallions' hands thanks to an interception. He then makes a huge play on offense, pulling in a pass from Xavier Davis for a 44-yard touchdown and the 21-17 lead, which Green Run holds the remainder of the game to remain undefeated and win their first 5A championship.

The Stallions will play Maury in the state semifinals. The Commodores advanced out of 5B after shutting out Woodside 42-0.

In 6A, Western Branch looked to avenge its 48-0 regular season loss to Oscar Smith in the region final. The Tigers allowed just one touchdown in their 58-6 win, advancing to the state semifinals where they look to continue their title defense.

The Warhill Lions looked to continue their historic season Friday night after advancing to the 4A finals for the first time in school history. They traveled to King's Fork to face the Bulldogs, who walked away with a 41-14 win.

York and Phoebus are the only remaining 757 teams that have yet to play. The two face of at 2 p.m. on Saturday in the Class 3A region final at Darling Stadium.

For an updated look at scores and next week's match-ups, visit our Postseason Central page.