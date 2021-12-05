Three local high school football teams advance to state finals

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - On Saturday afternoon, three of our area high school football teams advanced to state finals.

In Class 6, Oscar Smith had no problem getting past Battlefield, beating the Bobcats 49-10. The Tigers advance to their third straight state championship game and look to win back-to-back titles.

In the Class 5 state semifinals, a 757 showdown took place between undefeated Green Run and Maury. At halftime the game was tied at seven, but the Commodores took control of the second half while rattling off 35 unanswered points to beat the Stallions 35-7.

King's Fork's Class 4 matchup with Varina came down to the final minute of the game. In the fourth quarter, Bulldogs quarterback Cameron Butler connected with Bravion Campbell for a touchdown to tie the game at 28 with 2:35 remaining. The Blue Devils had the last laugh, though, thanks to a two-yard touchdown run by Kyree Surita in the final 41 seconds. King's Fork's season comes to an end after falling to Varina 35-28.

In Class 3, Phoebus hosted Brentsville District in the most lopsided game of the day. The Phantoms shut out the Tigers on their way to a 43-0 victory.

For an updated look at scores and next week's match-ups, visit our Postseason Central page.