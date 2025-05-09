Tides unveil Filipino Heritage logos and uniforms

NORFOLK, VA- The Norfolk Tides today announced that they will debut new uniforms for the team’s Filipino American Heritage nights, taking the field as the Norfolk Tandangs. Building on the success of the Norfolk Lumpia identity introduced in 2023, the Tides partnered with Have A Good Day, a brand studio that led a team of local Filipino American brand designers: Ethel Grace Delacruz, Micah Ongoco, Brenner Vasquez, Jared Beck, and Larry Incognito, to develop a new identity that resonates more deeply with the Fil-Am community. The Tides will become Norfolk Tandangs, wearing the special jerseys and caps for the first time on Saturday, June 14, and again on Friday, August 8.

“We are honored to have worked with such a talented team of local designers to reimagine our Filipino American identity,” said Tides General Manager Joe Gregory. “Authentic community connection is at the core of Minor League Baseball and everything we do. With a rich Filipino American culture in Hampton Roads, the community has embraced our partnership to help bring this new identity to life. Have A Good Day Studio and the team of designers have provided us with unmatched support, and we look forward to continuing this partnership for seasons to come.

A brand team led by Have A Good Day and the Norfolk Tides collaborated to create the Norfolk Tandangs—“Tandang” meaning rooster in Tagalog. Baseball was introduced to the Philippines in 1898 following the Spanish-American War, when American soldiers brought the game to the islands in part as an effort to offer a cultural alternative to the country’s most popular pastime at the time: cockfighting. The first baseball game in the Philippines was played in September 1898, weeks after the Battle of Manila, a match between Astor Battery led by George Wetlaufer and a regiment from the American Army. Drawing from this history, the Tandangs identity blends the fighting spirit of the Filipino rooster with the grit of the game.

The project brought together a team of local Filipino American brand designers to develop an identity rooted in tradition, pride, and community. The logos feature distinctly Filipino elements—most notably, the walis tingting, a traditional broom made from coconut leaf midribs, held by the Tandang in several marks. The jersey’s wordmark and roundel logo incorporate a stitching pattern inspired by batok, the Kalinga hand-tapped tattooing tradition that uses thorn needles and coal ink.

The color palette pays homage to both the Philippine flag and the Barong Tagalog, the traditional embroidered formalwear of the Philippines—symbols of national pride, elegance, and resilience.

The new brand designs have been brought to life in a specialty New Era cap and custom jersey that celebrate Filipino heritage with bold storytelling and attention to detail. The red cap with a light-yellow brim features the Tandang logo clutching a traditional walis tingting. The custom yellow OT sports jersey showcases the Norfolk Tandangs wordmark, which incorporates a stitching motif inspired by traditional Kalinga tattoo patterns. A custom roundel logo appears on the left sleeve, while the right sleeve features the cap’s primary logo, tying the full identity together with symbolic pride.

Norfolk Tandangs merchandise, including the 59fifty New Era cap, adjustable caps, and jerseys are available starting today at the Tides team store (Monday – Friday 10 am to 4 pm) or online at tides.milbstore.com, while supplies last.