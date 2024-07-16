Trimble, DeMartini, Holobetz go on day two of MLB Draft

ARLINGTON, TX (WTKR)- Hampton Roads had one player hear his name called on the first day of the Major League Baseball Draft. A handful of area products followed in his footsteps Monday.

Frank Cox graduate Fenwick Trimble and Ocean Lakes alumnus Carson DeMartini were taken in the fourth round, while Old Dominion pitcher John Holobetz was selected in the fifth round.

Trimble, a junior infielder and outfielder for James Madison, was taken with pick No. 122 by the Miami Marlins. He led the Dukes with a .369 batting average, adding 14 home runs and 65 RBI. The former Falcon was an All-Sun Belt First Team member and second team All-American, helping JMU to its first NCAA Regional since 2011.

Virginia Tech's DeMartini was selected eight picks later by the Philadephia Phillies with pick No. 130. The junior infielder, who helped Ocean Lakes to a region title during his high school days, is the Hokies' ACC-era career record holder with 46 home runs, hitting 21 round-trippers this season. He led the team with 57 RBI and had a span during the 2024 season in which he hit nine home runs in six games, helping him earn National Player of the Week honors.

The Milwaukee Brewers took Holobetz with the 156th pick. The right handed pitcher appeared in 15 games this past season for the Monarchs, making four starts, and finished 4-5 with a 4.31 ERA. He tallied 52 strikeouts and 20 walks in 62.2 innings of work.

The MLB Draft wraps up Tuesday with Rounds 11-20. The first selection of day three will begin at 2:00 PM.