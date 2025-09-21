Turnovers, missed field goals doom Norfolk State in loss to Sacred Heart

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Norfolk State put itself in position to win its game over Sacred Heart on Saturday, but the Spartans couldn't seem to get out of their own way. Head coach Michael Vick will be the first to tell you that.

"This one stung," Vick said. "We put ourselves in position, so many times, to win the game and put the game out of reach and every single time we had an opportunity to do that, we took a step back."

The green and gold committed three turnovers and ended each half with a missed field goal in a 31-28 loss to the Pioneers at Dick Price Stadium. The defeat dropped NSU's record to 1-3.

Norfolk State held a 14-7 lead in the second quarter and was in Sacred Heart territory looking to go up by two scores, but Otto Kuhns' pass was tipped and picked off to stall the drive. The Spartans got the ball back, but a fumble abruptly ended the next drive, which led to a Pioneer score. Sacred Heart would score again and lead 21-14 at the half, after Evan Helfrich missed a short field goal as time expired.

NSU trailed 24-14 in the fourth, but running back Kevon King gave the Spartans a jolt. The Oscar Smith product burst away for a 57-yard touchdown run, pulling Vick and company to within three. Sacred Heart scored to stretch its lead back to 10, but again the green and gold responded. Kuhns found DreSean Kendrick for the 29 yard touchdown and the game went into the final minutes with Norfolk State trailing 31-28.

After the defense made a stand, the Spartans got the ball back and their own 25 yard line with 1:30 to play. They drove down and gave Helfrich a chance to tie the game with four seconds left, but his 42-yard attempt was off the mark.

"You can't turn the ball over three times. You can't miss two field goals," Vick said. "That's a recipe for losing."

Norfolk State did some good things despite the loss. The Spartans gained 550 yards of total offense, with Kuhns throwing for 340 yards and a touchdown and King scored for the second straight game.

"We've got to pick ourselves up, dust ourselves off and not have a negative attitude about what just happened, because if we do, it's going to continue," the head coach noted. "We've got to stay positive, we've got to keep pushing forward and we've got to look forward to next week."

Norfolk State hits the road to Wagner next Saturday for a noon kickoff.