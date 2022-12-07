UVA football players in final season granted extra year of eligibility

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - When Virginia's football season was cut short, it prematurely ended the careers of a handful of Cavalier players. Now, those student-athletes will get a chance to suit up once again if they so choose.

A UVA athletic department spokesperson confirmed to News 3 on Wednesday that players who were in their final year of eligibility this season will be granted an additional year of eligibility.

The Charlottesville Daily Progress reported that Virginia Director of Athletics Carla Williams submitted the request to the NCAA, which was granted by the organization.

The Cavaliers canceled their final two games, a home contest against Coastal Carolina and the season finale at Virginia Tech, after players Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D'Sean Perry were shot and killed on campus last month.

This extra year will mostly impact fifth and sixth-year seniors who have already utilized their extra year given as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Student-athletes could remain at Virginia or transfer to another program.

This is a developing story and News 3 will provide updates as they become available.