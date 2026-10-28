Vick set to take NSU to Philly, where Jackson and Delaware State await

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson have countless memorable moments at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The two shared the field as teammates with the Eagles from 2009-2013. More than a decade later, they will return to the venue where the college football teams they lead will meet for the second straight season.

"To be able to bring our teams back into Lincoln Financial and just to go in there on the fresh grass and look around and for my players to be able to experience this for the second year, I think it will be something that they'll never forget," Vick said Tuesday. "It's certainly something that I'll always cherish as an opportunity that we got for the rest of my life."

The Spartans and Hornets squared off in the City of Brotherly Love last season as well, with Jackson's DSU team holding off Vick and the green and gold, 27-20. Vick pointed out during his weekly media availability that Jackson was graceful in victory last year and hasn't thrown the fact that he got the best of his former teammate around too much. With a Spartans' win, Vick said he'll certainly return the favor.

"Don't get it misconstrued, I want to win," the head coach declared. "I want to have bragging rights for the next 365 [days] for sure. But I won't throw it in his face, I won't get on a platform afterwards and be like 'yeah, this meant everything to me.' It'll be onto the next game for sure."

Norfolk State is coming off a 22-7 loss at the hands of reigning league champion South Carolina State. The Hornets dropped a 31-12 decision to North Carolina Central, so both squads enter this match-up in search of their first MEAC victories.

Vick said who will start at quarterback for NSU is still up in the air. Freshman DaJean Golmond struggled a bit against the Bulldogs, completing 17 of his 35 pass attempts for 162 yards and two interceptions. Deljay Bailey, who started the season for the green and gold before suffering an injury, is back and ready to perform.

Norfolk State and Delaware State kick off at 3 p.m. in Philadelphia on Saturday.

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