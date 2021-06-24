Virginia Beach golfer Marc Leishman to play for Australia in 2021 Olympics

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The third time is, indeed, the charm for Virginia Beach golfer Marc Leishman and his Olympics opportunity.

In 2016, Leishman qualified for the Olympics with his native country of Australia - but declined an invitation to play due to the Zika virus. The year before, his wife Audrey nearly lost her life to Sepsis, ARDS and toxic shock syndrome.

In 2020, Leishman again qualified for the Olympics - but the games were postponed due to COVID-19.

In 2021, Leishman will finally make his Olympics debut. He qualified for Australia's team - as announced Tuesday. While the formal announcement is not expected until July, sources close to Leishman tell News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler the golfer will play in the games - even going so far as to make travel arrangements to Japan.

The Olympic men’s golf competition will take place July 29th to August 1st at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Japan. The field was restricted to the top 60 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Leishman is the No. 43 golfer in the world.