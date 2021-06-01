Virginia Beach's Micaiah Harris qualifies for return trip to NCAA Championships

AUSTIN, Texas - Micaiah Harris, a Western Branch High School product who hails from Virginia Beach, is headed back to the NCAA men's track and field championships.

Harris, a sprinter for the University of Texas, clocked a wind-legal 20.20 in the 200-meter dash Saturday to finish as the second-fastest man in the field at the NCAA West Preliminary in College Station, TX. His performance books Harris' return to the national meet and was the third-fastest time on UT record.

The Virginia Beach, Va. native finished fifth in the 200m at the 2019 NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Additionally, Harris is headed to NCAAs as part of the Longhorns' 4x100-meter relay team. The squad clocked a 39.17 - the eighth-fastest in school history and the fifth-fastest in Saturday's field.

