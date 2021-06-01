Virginia Wesleyan softball team is one win from third NCAA Div. III championship

SALEM, Va.- The Virginia Wesleyan University softball team is one win from its third NCAA title in five years.

Tuesday at Moyer Park in Salem, Virginia, the Marlins will again face Texas Lutheran - the reigning NCAA Division III national champions. VWU took a 1-0 lead in the best of three national championship with a 4-2 victory Monday.

Now, TLU must beat the Marlins twice Tuesday, or else Virginia Wesleyan is the NCAA Division III national champions - a crown the Marlins won in 2017 and 2018. Should VWU win the Division III title, it would be the program's third all-time. Only three other programs (The College of New Jersey 6, Central 4, Eastern Connecticut State 4) have more than three NCAA Division III softball titles.

Virginia Wesleyan (45-5-1) and Texas Lutheran (35-5) square off at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Should TLU win game two, the winner-take-all game three would be played at 1:30 p.m. News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler will be in Salem for coverage of the Marlins' quest for their third national title in four seasons (the 2020 postseason was canceled due to COVID-19).