Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Washington Football Team’s quarterback Taylor Heinicke has tested positive for COVID-19.

Heinicke is to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list which now brings the total number of Washington players on said list to 22.

This news comes not long after Heinicke exited a game due to a knee injury.

According to NFL, this recent discovery could leave the Washington Football Team without another starter for their game upcoming game with the Eagles.

Washington’s backup quarterback, Kyle Allen, is also on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

