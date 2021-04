AVONDALE, La. - Virginia Beach professional golfer Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith are paired up at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, which features a two-man team format, and the two are one shot off the lead after the opening round.

During the first day of competition the pair combined for 9-under 63 and are tied for third place.

Leishman's Zurich Classic appearance comes just two weeks after his stellar Masters Tournament performance, which earned him his third top-10 Masters finish.