Western Branch thankful for football, family and fellowship

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR)- Every high school football team hopes to be practicing on Thanksgiving morning. It means they are one of the few squads still standing. Western Branch is one of those teams as the Bruins prepare for Saturday's Region 6A championship game at Manchester.

"It means we're doing something right," Western Branch senior defensive end Jahzari Priester said of practicing on the holiday. "We're getting closer to winning every single day."

"[There are] a lot of teams at home and we're here practicing on Thanksgiving so that says something about us," added senior linebacker Brian Auston.

"Our kids did a phenomenal job from July all the way to now and it feels good," head coach Rashad Cook said.

The early hours of Thursday are for the pigskin, but full plates await the Bruins come the afternoon.

"I guess we've got shank ham and we've got turkey and macaroni and cheese and all the good things," Cook smiled. "Some greens mixed in and pecan pie and all the good stuff."

"I love meat," Priester added. "I like my turkey, my ham. I'm going to get some rice, something like that, maybe a little bit of stuffing."

It's a chance to enjoy their favorites in the kitchen, while also celebrating their individual family Thanksgiving day traditions.

"Mainly as a little kid, not eating all day and waiting for the meal to be done," Auston said of his childhood holidays.

"Fellowship, family, football," Cook noted. "Those are some of the core things that, growing up as a kid, were staples in my household."

"Waking up, eating with my family around 2:00, watching the football games, saying what we were all thankful for," Priester added.

These players and coaches have a lot to be thankful for this fall. From football to family members to each other, the Bruins are spending Thursday not only practicing, but counting their blessings.

"Thankful for being alive, being surrounded by people who truly want the best for me and all of those good things," said Priester.

"My teammate, my family, God, being able to play another week," Auston said of his list.

"My family, my wife, my kids, these young men that we get to work with and my coaching staff," the head coach added.

Even after they satisfy their Thanksgiving appetites, the Bruins will still carry with them a hunger of a different nature. They'll be hungry for a win on Saturday at Manchester, which would move them one step closer towards their ultimate goal.

"If we win on Saturday, that means we're regional champions," Priester pointed out. "That's not our end goal, but we're right there and then [we're] two games away from hopefully holding up a state championship."

"We'd be playing another big team the next week," added Auston. "That's not the goal, though. We want to be state champions. That's what we're aiming for."

Western Branch visits Manchester on Saturday for the Region 6A championship game. Kickoff is set for 2:00. For a look at Friday and Saturday's regional title schedules, click here.