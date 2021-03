RICHMOND, Va. – CAA Football has announced that this Saturday's football game between William & Mary and Elon in Elon, N.C. has been postponed due to CoVID-19 related protocols within the Elon program.

The conference says a decision on rescheduling the game will be made at a later date.

This is the second time this season William & Mary has had a game postponed days before kickoff. The Tribe's contest vs. James Madison slated for March 13th was not played due to CoVID-19 issues with JMU.