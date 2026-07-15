York County softball All-Stars look to continue historic run

YORKTOWN, VA (WTKR)- The York County 12U Softball Major All-Stars have done something never done before when it comes to the sport at the youth level.

Head coach James Price tells News 3 that the squad is the first team from the county to ever claim a little league state crown.

"It's been an amazing journey," Price said. "These girls have been trying hard, been together for many years trying to win states. We've been there two years in a row before this, lost by a run, so they really knew what grinding it out and winning it meant this year. It's super special to finally get that win under our belt."

"We can just think back that we were able to accomplish this," added outfielder Margo Barnes. "I'm just proud of all of us."

The team is hoping the fun is just beginning. After its state triumph, the All-Stars head to Warner Robins, Georgia, for the Southeast Regional tournament. Being the last team standing in that event would punch the group's ticket to the Little League World Series in Greenville, North Carolina.

"It would mean that we went a step above where we wanted to go," said pitcher Melanie Price, who authored a perfect game during the state tournament. "Our goal was states and now we got to regionals, so that's our next goal. That would be two wins and that would be amazing."

The opportunity could see the squad in front of a national audience. The regional round is broadcast live on the ESPN family of networks and the York team could find itself on ESPN's main channel with a couple victories to begin the event. That makes the lights even brighter on this group of young stars.

"It's a little nerve-wracking that quite a few people are watching us," Barnes smiled. "But it fees like wow, I'm able to be on TV, that we've made it to a certain point that we're this high up."

"We were very excited," Melanie added. "We were shocked that we get to be on ESPN at such a young age and have the chance to be on TV."

It's a memorable season that will go at least a little while longer and one that the players, coaches, parents and community will remember long after the final out is made, no matter what the result. With that said, their head coach would love to earn a chance to collect another championship.

"It would mean even more to the girls and that's what we're here for," Coach Price said.

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