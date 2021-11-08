Local teacher makes a difference for kids learning to read

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - School spirit is alive and well at Seatack Elementary school.

“I love this school. This school is really fun to me and all the things we do here is fun and we have some nice teachers," one student said.

One of those teachers is Mrs. Katrina Rowson, a reading specialist at Seatack.

“I can tell you when it comes to making a difference she is, I mean there should be a book, Mrs. Rowson makes a difference. She works with our whole school, and she inspires the students every morning," according to Principal Terrence Darby.

And her enthusiasm for teaching is a catalyst for other teachers, “She works with our new teachers she’s one of our coaches bringing our new teachers to a place of success.”

So the staff helped News 3 surprise her during last bell and we gave her a People Taking Action award as well as a $300 gift card from our community partners Southern Bank.

“Thank you so much and I love the students, thank you Mr. Darby I don’t know what to say but I appreciate all the support," Rowson said.

The teachers truly support each other making it easy to give Seatack students the attention they deserve.

