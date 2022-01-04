Faith & Fellowship: Virginia Beach woman opens her home to feed Pungo community

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Each Wednesday inside Holly Veber's kitchen in southern Virginia Beach, you'll find a group of women gathered in faith and fellowship.

What started as a move of necessity when the pandemic curtailed prayer group meetings at Charity United Methodist Church has grown into a weekly prayer and meal gathering.

At first, Veber started serving snacks. That quickly progressed into a full meal and then something even greater to serve the community.

After the women eat, they box up heaping servings of home cooked entrees and deliver them to senior citizens in the Pungo community.

"I got to thinking, 'Well, golly, this has been so fun. I know there must be other people that can benefit.' So, we just started cooking more food, and the ladies all contribute and are a part of that," Veber told News 3 anchor Todd Corillo.

Nancy Martin, a member of the prayer group, nominated Veber for the News 3 People Taking Action Award.

"She just has a heart of gold. She is a gem and she is a giver," Martin explained.

In addition to the award, Veber received a $300 Visa gift card from our community partners at Southern Bank.

"I don't get tired. I get going, but it's been it's been something that's really blessed me more than these women even can imagine," Veber shared.

