Local church gives away $10,000 in free gas

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Members of a local church took action to lift the spirits of those in the Portsmouth community by filling their hearts with love and their cars with gas.

Grove Church in Portsmouth blessed hundreds of people and their gas-hungry vehicles by giving away $10,000 worth of gas at the Exxon station on High Street Saturday.

“It is a gesture of love; it is a gesture of village concept that one makes the other person stronger, and here at Grove Church, it's about meeting the needs of people," said Grove Church Pastor Melvin Marinner.

Marinner and his parishioners wanted to do something that would have an impact and make people happy.

“It's about people. People are the greatest asset that we have in this world, so what more can we do than give away gas when we are able to do it?" he said.

It caused quite the traffic jam as people waited in a line miles long for a fill-up. One person said they waited about an hour and a half!

Nearly 400 drivers got free smiles and free gas. And that earned the pastor and his church a People Taking Action award.

Our community partner, Southern Bank, also gifted them with a $300 Visa gift card.

“We never give to receive back, but this is a great gesture and honor to receive from News Channel 3," said Pastor Marinner. "We will use it wisely and meet the needs of the people.”

To nominate someone for a People Taking Action Award, click here.