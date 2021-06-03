Local Red Cross volunteer takes the lead in comforting fire victims

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - When people are having their worst day ever, Steve Bilski is at his best. He's one of the first on the scene to help families who’ve lost their home to fires and other disasters.

“It's very emotional. It's not the easiest job. Some people don’t understand what we go through on a daily basis. But with the team we have here, we all make it work to make people comfortable," Steve said.

“He takes on several different positions: He’s our logistics lead; he's our desk lead; he’s my volunteer partner. He’s also the home fire campaign lead, so you couldn’t ask for a better person to serve our community," according to Lisa Mike of the Red Cross.

For the past three years, Steve has become the go-to guy for the Hampton Roads Red Cross, working side-by-side with Lisa.

“Steve is special because he’s genuine; very genuine in everything he does. He loves helping, and if we have a call, he answers.”

“I enjoy helping the community. I like the outreach - being able to help people in the moment when they need it," Steve told us.

Steve’s colleagues at the Red Cross told him to come out for a goodbye party for one of the Red Cross workers. The conference room was decorated with balloons and treats, but little did he know, all the fuss was about him.

We surprised him with a People Taking Action award.

"I’m very… shocked," Steve said. “Was not expecting this. These folks are the collaborators to make all of this happen. I appreciate this, and I love you all.”

But we weren't done. Our community partner, Southern Bank, also gave Steve a $300 gift card.

And everyone adores him.

“Loving caring fun, and supportive, so he’s all of those great things. He’s more than just a volunteer - he’s family.”

To nominate someone for a People Taking Action Award, click here.