Local wounded vet helping others with new non-profit

NORFOLK, Va. - We first told you about Michael Murray, a Marine who served our country until he was wounded in 2012, a few weeks ago.

“In 2012, I was medevaced out of Afghanistan, and I had two surgeries: One in my neck and one in my hip. My hip surgery forced me to retire," he explained.

Having been wounded in combat, he knows the struggle that many vets face.

"The loneliness, the pain - you feel like you’re left behind, but you’re not," Murray said. "But you feel that way because you’re by yourself. I went through multiple therapies and addiction issues with opioids, things like that.”

That’s why he founded a non-profit called Liberty Organization for veterans and emergency responders.

“Eventually, I’d like to have a facility to take people like that in so they can see something other than their home, and you know as well as I do you drive around here and we see homeless vets all over the place," he said.

Related: People Taking Action: Local church group makes quilts for kids in crisis!

He also wants to offer equine therapy, kayaking and other outdoor activities.

For serving our country and for striving to help others who serve our community, we went out to his Colonial Place home to surprise him with a People Taking Action award. Our community partner, Southern Bank, also gave him a $300 Visa gift card for all he does.

And we here at News 3 thank Murray for his service and for helping serve others who have protected and served our country.

To nominate someone for a People Taking Action Award, click here.