Norfolk entrepreneur inspires other young people to be successful

NORFOLK, Va. - Isaiah Swift has always been driven to succeed, according to his family.

“He’s a quiet storm. You don’t know what he’s doing next, but he’s always planning.”

He studied marketing at Norfolk State University and recently graduated with honors. While he was in college, he published a book, “Unlock Your Greatness: 8 Ways to be Successful in High School and Beyond.” It was such a success, he was asked to give a TED Talk about it.

Isaiah's uncle, Mark Swift, knew early on that Isaiah was different - in a good way.

“He’s been on business conferences from here to New York, rubbed elbows with millionaires and you’d never know it, and I think the best word to describe him is 'humble,'" Mark said.

Isaiah's family told us the source of the book was his inspiration to help other people.

“I just really wanted to encourage students who were younger than me; to help them be better prepared for college and life beyond high school," says Isaiah.

The book details how students can take advantage of scholarships, internships and volunteer opportunities.

“He’s always been a giver. He’s always thought of others before himself," according to Isaiah's mom, Ruth Swift.

We showed up at his Norfolk home along with his family and church family to give him a People Taking Action award. We also surprised him with a $300 Visa gift card from our community partner, Southern Bank.

Another well-deserved accolade to add to an already growing list for this young man.

And those who know him best aren’t surprised at all.

“He never looked where he was; it was always where he could go," chimed in family friend Victor Johnson.

And as Isaiah's uncle points out, this young man is just getting started.

“You just don’t know profound he is, but I guarantee you this is a guy who’s going to shake up the world.”

