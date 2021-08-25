Norfolk volunteer cuddles high-risk babies

NORFOLK, Va. - You could say Nancy Morgan is a professional baby cuddler.

“Loving on the babies is the best thing in the world. It's good for them, it's good for me," says Morgan.

And not just any babies - it's those who need extra love and care in the neonatal intensive care unit at the Children’s Hospital of the King's Daughters in Norfolk.

“She’s volunteered, gosh... over 700 hours in that unit, just comforting babies when their parents can’t be here in the hospital," says Joy Parker with CHKD.

“I feel like I can give my time to help others - the mothers and fathers who can’t be here all the time with their babies and the nurses who have so many babies to care for. It's just great to be able to help them," Nancy told us.

She’s been volunteering her time at the hospital for the past 10 years - even last year, doing what she could during the pandemic.

“Last summer when we were closed and our volunteer program was temporarily suspended for COVID, she volunteered to make masks for our clinical staff.”

This volunteer cuddler is so good at it, she trains other volunteers so that these vulnerable little sweethearts get the extra attention they need to grow and thrive.

Nancy's husband, kids and grandkids helped us surprise her as she was finishing up her shift.

“Are you surprised to see some of these familiar faces here?" we asked her.

"Yeah, I’m thinking, 'What are they doing here!?” she said.

We gave her a People Taking Action award along with a $300 Visa gift card from our community partner, Southern Bank.

