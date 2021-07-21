People Taking Action: Local group Do Gooders of Hampton Roads lives up to its name!

HAMPTON, Va. - Their mission is in their name: the Do Gooders of Hampton Roads.

Whalan McDew, the chairman of the group, explains who they are.

"The Do Gooders are anybody who wants to do good, and that's us," Whalan explained.

For example, they host an annual Christmas feeding. In addition to providing hot meals, they give away clothes and of course, toys.

Their members also join in regularly with a community cleanup at local cemeteries. In fact, another is planned for this weekend.

They stay busy - it's just who they are, says Deena Moore, the founder of the Do Gooders.

"We are people who want to do good, speak good and show acts of community kindness," Deena told us.

The Do Gooders of Hampton Roads have a really big back-to-school event next month at the Shell Road Boys and Girls Club. It's not just book bags being given away - there will be face-painting; there will be bounce houses, lots of food and even a COVID-19 vaccine clinic will take place.

The Shell Road Fest has grown into a big community event, an idea that first started with a family discussion with Deena and her kids.

"And I was like, 'How can we do good around here?' and we just started bouncing ideas. We created a name; I created a Facebook group; I set a meeting at my church and I said, 'I don't know, God, what this is supposed to be, but I'm going to follow whatever your will is,' and here we are several years later," she recalled.

And for Whalan, all this taking action doesn't even seem like work.

"I'm excited about everything we do here because I know I found my purpose late in life, and I know I'm supposed to help people," he said.

Related: Local Harley rider sees charity she funds in a whole new light

For what the Do Gooders are doing, News 3 presented them with a People Taking Action award along with a $300 Visa gift card from our community partner, Southern Bank. The members were very thankful and appreciative.

If you would like more information about the Do Gooders of Hampton Roads, click here.

To nominate someone for a People Taking Action Award, click here.