People Taking Action: Local group honors veterans with wreaths!

NORFOLK, Va. - It's a first! Honoring our veterans with Christmas wreaths at Forrest Lawn Cemetery off Granby Street. The wreaths, which were trucked in from Maine last week, are part of the nationwide Wreaths Across America project.

This effort was organized locally by the Adam Thoroughgood chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Florence Reese heads up the group.

"And we decided that we'd like for it to be done for our local veterans, so this is the first year it's been done in Norfolk. One of our major things is patriotism - patriotism, historic preservation and education - and we like to honor our own veterans," she said.

Months of planning went into this, and to see it come to fruition left another member, Carol Hallberg, somewhat emotional.

"It's just, rather... joy and that it's an honor to do this. I'm choking up. I don't know - now it seems so personal," Carol said.

And fellow member Esther Dean is hopeful the message is clear to our veterans.

"Well, I hope that they realize that their sacrifice, their service is appreciated very much and their country doesn't forget them."

John Dill, the operations manager for the Norfolk Bureau of Cemeteries, can't say enough about the Daughters of the American Revolution.

"Oh, they've been great! I'll be honest with you - they've done more projects that most people don't know."

For those reasons, News 3 presented the Adam Thoroughgood chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution with a People Taking Action award, plus a $300 Visa gift card from our community partner, Southern Bank, which truly surprised Reese.

"Oh, my goodness! Oh, my goodness - thank you! Oh, thank you so much!"

And Reese added the gift card will be used to buy wreaths for next year.

Yes, they are already planning for next year. If you'd like to donate now to help purchase those $15 wreaths for next year, click here.

