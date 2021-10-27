People Taking Action: Local nurse helps patients with a fight she's fought herself

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - It's time to surprise a special Chesapeake Regional Healthcare nurse. Meg Schraeder was at work when our News 3 cameras caught her in her office, and she didn't know what to think.

"I'm very surprised!"

From feelings of shock, soon there would be tears as we read an email from a co-worker, which remarked on Meg going, "above and beyond… at work and personally. She is an amazing resource for people as they walk through their cancer journey and is always willing to help the hospital in any way she can. She is 100% all in."

Meg fought back tears as that email was read.

The fight against breast cancer is a journey that Meg is familiar with. She was diagnosed with breast cancer back in April 2005, and while she was waiting to meet with her oncologist, she ran across an article about being a breast care nurse navigator.

At that point, she knew that's what she wanted to do.

"It means that I walk with people as they go through the journey. I help to coordinate appointments, I provide education, emotional support."

And it comes from someone who has walked in their shoes. Does she always share her story with her patients?

"I usually do, you know, because I think that sometimes lets people know that, you know - there are longtime survivors out there, and it gives people, you know, it gives people hope," she explained. "And also what it does, it gives me a little bit different perspective because I've had some of the treatments."

She believes that over the years, she has helped 1,700 patients through this journey.

For her dedication, News 3 presented her with a People Taking Action award, along with a $300 Visa gift card from our community partner, Southern Bank.

And she was stunned.

"Oh my God! Thank you! I'm quite surprised! Obviously - thank you! I'm very honored, but I can't do it without my team," Meg said. "I have a wonderful team that I work with. It's an honor and a privilege to be able to help women and men and their families as they go through this."

