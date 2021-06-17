Virginia Beach Police sergeant mentors kids and teaches self-defense

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Building confidence through karate.

Before the pandemic, News 3 highlighted a self-defense class at the Rosemont Boys and Girls Club in Virginia Beach, taught by volunteers Christopher Washington Sr. and his son.

“The confidence I had growing up through my teenage years into adulthood - I want to pass that on to the students so that they don’t feel afraid," said Chris Jr.

“It helps to know that [they] believe in me and know what I can do," says one of the participants.

Their efforts earned Chris Sr. a People Taking Action award three years ago, and since then, Chris Jr., a Virginia Beach Police sergeant, has continued to take an active role at the club mentoring young people.

“You look at the neighborhoods that surround us, I can tell you a lot of these kids would be walking up and down the street with unaccounted time. So, this provides opportunities; it provides training, leadership, mentoring, modeling,” he explained.

And on this day, Sgt. Washington was at a meeting for staff and volunteers once again, showing his support and giving his time to programs he believes strengthens the community.

We showed up to the meeting to give him a People Taking Action award for all he does. Our community partner, Southern Bank, also gave him a $300 Visa gift card.

“I’m not getting this award if it's not for the parents and students who let me come and be a part of their lives," Sgt. Washington said.

And there’s no doubt their lives are better because Sgt. Chris Washington Jr. is on duty.

To nominate someone for a People Taking Action Award, click here.