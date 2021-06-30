Virginia Beach sisters prove kindness and caring run in the family

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The first time we met this week’s People Taking Action award winners was last week when we featured them in a story on News 3.

Jackie Marshall told us then that she was leaving her house one day and noticed something in the front yard.

"That’s where it was, lying right there,” Marshall said, pointing to her yard. “It was not only a letter - it was an IRS check.”

So, Jackie and her sister, Patricia Brooks, tracked down the address of the owner, drove five miles in the pouring rain and delivered it to a grateful Michael Borecky.

“My wife just died about two years ago and now the son moved back in… it helps,” he said. “We've been… it definitely is not something you want to lose and waiting on because every… you just don't see this every day. It's fantastic. Thank you.”

The women in the dynamic duo are healthcare workers for Sentara Leigh Hospital, and taking care of people is in their nature, according to Dr. Timothy Marshall, Jackie's husband.

He agreed that something like this isn't out of character for them.

"My sister-in-law and my wife, they’re always trying to do something to help somebody," Dr. Marshall told us. "They’re always doing something for me."

“It just made me personally feel as good as the gentleman receiving the check," says Patricia.

And Jackie agreed.

“It was my pleasure to do that to make sure he got his check.”

So, I picked a day when the two were both working at the hospital, and we surprised them with a People Taking Action Award along with a $300 Visa gift card from our community partner, Southern Bank.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think it would come to this. I was just trying to do something good.”

And the sisters told News 3 they plan to donate their gift card to Mr. Borecky.

To nominate someone for a People Taking Action Award, click here.