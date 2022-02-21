"This is a place I wish I had growing up" A mother daughter duo in Hampton opens peninsula's first selfie studio

NEWPORT NEWS, Va.— 1-2-3 say cheese. A mother daughter duo launched the peninsula's first selfie studio with the hope of spreading smiles and creativity throughout Hampton Roads. News 3 caught up with the owners to see how they're bringing a new meaning to picture perfect.

Here at "Say Cheezz" selfie studio in Newport News taking selfies are celebrated.

Chelsea Haskins, Say Cheezz Co-Owner said "You come in take your pictures, record your videos, TikTok videos, anything you like to do within your 1 hour time slot."

With 32 different backdrops and props, the options are endless. Chelsea Haskins and her mother Tawana Randolph opened Say Cheezz the beginning of February to bring more entertainment for children and teens on the peninsula.

Tawana Randolph, Say Cheezz Co-Owner said " We saw that they had a selfie museum on the Southside and we wanted to bring something like that to the peninsula, and the reason we chose Newport News was because of the community."

Whether you're social media savy or not, the goal is to celebrate the person in the front of the lens.

"As a single mom for a very long time I realized the importance of having safe, affordable fun, things to do for young adults" said Randolph.

You get to choose from different back drops, once you found the one you want to go to you set your phone in a ring light, step back, start posing, and take your photos.

Although they've only been open for two weeks, the duo said they've already had customers ranging from two to 85 years old. However the business is more than just a selfie studio, the owners have partnered with local organizations like the Violence Intervention Program (VIP) to curb violence in the community.

" We want to keep the youth on a positive path and motivate them and encourage them and show them that you can be a business owner yourself, this is within the realm of the possible" said Randolph.

"We really just want to reach out our arms to the community and invite them into our family as well" said Haskins.

This weekend owners Randolph and Haskins are giving customers 10% off with the promo code "News3". Say Cheezz is located at 14346 Warwick Blvd, Unit 111.