Thousands gather to see Buddhist monks on Walk for Peace in Richmond, their sixth day in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — A group of Buddhist monks on a 2,300-mile Walk for Peace made their way from Chesterfield to Richmond for a special event on their sixth day in Virginia.

The Walk for Peace, which began in Texas in October and plans to end in D.C. in February, aims to promote peace, compassion and nonviolence.

Monday, Feb. 2, is the 100th day of their journey, according to the Walk for Peace Facebook page. They left the Chesterfield church where they spent the night and continued along Route 1 to Richmond. (Visit the Live Map to track their daily route.)

The Venerable Monks of the Dhammacetiya hosted a walk and peace gathering in Richmond on Monday afternoon.

The walk began at the Richmond Fire Station 17 at 2211 Semmes Avenue and continued to Richmond City Hall at 900 E Broad Street. They then hosted a Peace Gathering on the Marshall Street side of the building.

Where you can see the monks Walk for Peace in Richmond

"This is a beautiful opportunity to walk together for peace, to gather in unity, and to share in the spirit of mindfulness, loving-kindness, and compassion. Whether you walk with us for a few steps or the entire way, your presence will add light to this peaceful gathering," organizers posted on social media. "We look forward to welcoming everyone with open hearts and walking this path of peace together."

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger and Richmond Mayor Danny Avula welcomed the monks to the city.

The monks will stay the night at Virginia Union University before continuing on their journey.

The group, which will continue its journey up Route 1, is slated to arrive in Ashland on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

"Our office will assist with the escort and traffic management as the group travels north along Washington Highway and the Fall Line Trail to Randolph-Macon College, where they will camp overnight," deputies said. "If the Fall Line Trail is not safe for travel due to ice/snow, we will escort them in the right lane of northbound Rt. 1/Washington Highway."

The group is scheduled to spend the night at Randolph-Macon College before continuing their journey on Wednesday morning.

Law enforcement urged citizens to prioritize safety and treat the monks with kindness and respect:



Follow all instructions from law enforcement as a spectator/supporter

Maintain a respectful distance

Do not approach, touch, or follow the monks

Supporters are encouraged to quietly line the route

Stay out of roadways and avoid obstructing traffic

The group is also scheduled to pass through Ladysmith, Fredericksburg, Catlett, Centreville and Arlington as they trek to Washington, D.C. over an estimated 21 days.



