Southern Shores shares tips about wildlife interactions after reports of aggressive raccoons

SOUTHERN SHORES, NC — Several calls from Southern Shores residents about sightings of aggressive raccoons has led to the town encouraging people to be cautious and sharing tips about interactions with wildlife.

"In the last week or so, we've gotten several calls about aggressive raccoons in the northern end of town. What we try and do is educate folks," said Cliff Ogburn, the Town Manager.

Dare County Animal Control has also said they have received calls about raccoons in the Outer Banks, mainly because the animals have been out more in the day time. Residents should not be worried about any of the animals being rabid, but should never approach the animals.

The Town of Southern Shores shared a handful of tips to minimize interactions with the raccoons. Those include: not feeding them, making sure your trash bins are secured and closing off spaces the animals might burrow or rest in.

We spoke with some residents in the North Dogwood Trail area who confirmed they had seen raccoons lately. One said he watched a handful of the animals messing with his trash can. The residents and Ogburn agreed that this isn't common.

"We’re learning just like the residents are. In my time, four years with the Town of Southern Shores, this is the first conversation I've had about raccoons with anyone," said Ogburn.

Ogburn said the town has not had any reports of raccoons biting or scratching residents at this time.

For more information, you can find the Town of Southern Shores post on their Facebook page here.