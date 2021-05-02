Watch
Traffic

Actions

Centerville Turnpike Bridge set to reopen to vehicle traffic Monday

items.[0].image.alt
City of Chesapeake
chesapeake.png
Posted at 5:23 PM, May 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-02 17:23:47-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Centerville Turnpike Bridge is scheduled to reopen to vehicle traffic Monday.

Starting May 3 at 7 a.m., the bridge will reopen after being closed for repairs following a barge strike incident on November 14, 2020.

There will be one additional single overnight closure to vehicle traffic to be scheduled later in May to allow additional maintenance tasks to be completed when tidal levels subside in the Albemarle & Chesapeake Canal.

Related: Centerville Turnpike Bridge closed after barge strike; Coast Guard investigating

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Rebound

Help local food banks during this time of extreme need