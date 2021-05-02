Centerville Turnpike Bridge set to reopen to vehicle traffic Monday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Centerville Turnpike Bridge is scheduled to reopen to vehicle traffic Monday.

Starting May 3 at 7 a.m., the bridge will reopen after being closed for repairs following a barge strike incident on November 14, 2020.

There will be one additional single overnight closure to vehicle traffic to be scheduled later in May to allow additional maintenance tasks to be completed when tidal levels subside in the Albemarle & Chesapeake Canal.

