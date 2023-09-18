Watch Now
Charges to come after 80-year-old killed in Isle of Wight Co. crash: Trooper

Posted at 5:24 PM, Sep 18, 2023
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — Charges are pending after a two-vehicle deadly crash in Isle of Wight County.

The crash took place on Sept. 9, around 10:45 a.m. at the intersection of Route 10 and Gumwood Dr.

As a 2000 Oldsmobile Bravada entered the intersection, VSP said that it pulled into the path of an eastbound 2020 Chevrolet Suburban. The Suburban was unable to avoid striking the Oldsmobile and the two vehicles collided, VSP confirmed.

The driver of the Oldsmobile, an 81-year-old man of Smithfield, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. A passenger, 80-year-old Betty H. Bryant, of Smithfield, was transported to Riverside Hospital in Newport News, where she succumbed to her injuries, VSP confirmed; both were wearing seat belts.

The driver of the Suburban, a 33-year-old of Carrolton, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. She was not wearing a seat belt, VSP stated.

Officials say there are charges pending and that the crash remains under investigation.

