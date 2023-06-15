Closures for HRBT Expansion Project not wrapping up on time, leading to miles-long back-ups

HAMPTON, Va. — Closures for VDOT and the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel Expansion Project have lead to miles-long back-ups the past couple mornings.

Monday through Thursday this week, the closure was scheduled for a single lane on I-64 east at HRBT from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

However, Wednesday and Thursday morning, the project did not wrap up on time.

On Wednesday, I-64 eastbound drivers were diverted to Settlers Landing Road at 5 a.m.

On Thursday morning, one lane was blocked eastbound until 7 a.m. That caused traffic to back up to Mercury Blvd. most of the morning. Around 9 a.m., there was a 5 mile back up towards King Street headed to the HRBT.

News 3 is looking into why these scheduled closures are continuing hours past the planned end time.

We will update this article with those details.