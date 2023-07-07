Lane reductions & traffic shifts impacting I-64 throughout Hampton, Newport News

Construction of the Hampton Roads Express lanes will mean lane reductions and traffic shifts on the peninsula.

The area initially impacted is I-64 in Hampton between Rip Rap Road and Mallory Street.

This project is expected to be underway until 2026 and additional closures and shifts are planned.

I-64 lane closures start July 10

Starting as early as this Sunday, I-64 westbound traffic will be reduced from 3 lanes to 2 between Woodland Road and Rip Rap Road.

That will impact drivers coming from the south side to the peninsula.

The eastbound commute will be reduced to two lanes as early as next Sunday - between Rip Rap Road and Settlers Landing Road.

Mid august will bring additional shifts to the Hampton River Bridge.