Midtown Tunnel to temporarily close in preparation for any potential impacts of Tropical Storm Elsa

Posted at 8:20 PM, Jul 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-03 20:20:57-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Midtown Tunnel is set to temporarily close to prepare for any potential impacts of Tropical Storm Elsa.

Elizabeth River Crossings says they are closely monitoring the progression of Tropical Storm Elsa. The tunnel's operations and maintenance teams are coordinating with VDOT to prepare.

As part of their preparation, tide gate testing is being conducted at the Midtown Tunnel.

On Monday, July 5 from 11 p.m. to 12 a.m., the eastbound side will fully shut down. On Tuesday, July 6 from 12 a.m. to 1 a.m., all westbound lanes of tunnel will shut down.

