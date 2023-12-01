Part of Route 40 to close for Otterdam Swamp bridge construction

SURRY COUNTY, Va. — A portion of Route 40 will close in Surry County to replace the bridge over Otterdam Swamp.

Starting as early as Dec. 4, Route 40/Martin Luther King Highway will be closed to through traffic between Laurel Drive and Hickory Hill Road with signed detours in place for traffic, according to VDOT. Route 40 will be closed to commercial truck traffic from Route 460 to Route 10, with a detour in place.

VDOT says that there will be access to all private property along Route 40.

Bryant Structures, Inc. wont the $3.17 million construction contract that includes demolition of the existing bridge and construction of a new two-lane, two-span, multi-beam bridge.

VDOT says that the project is estimated to be completed in fall of 2024, but the timeline is subject to change based on weather and schedule.