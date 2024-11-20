Here's which Thanksgiving foods can and cannot go through TSA checkpoints

With Thanksgiving being next week and Christmas around the corner, travel is expected to spike across the country.

TSA has some reminders for travelers when it comes to what can and cannot be brought through its security checkpoints.

While most foods can be carried through the checkpoints, some have to be stored in a checked bag. TSA says if the food item is solid, it’s good to be transported past the gate. However, foods larger than 3.4 oz that can be spilled or poured should be stored in a checked bag.

TSA also wants to remind travelers that some food often gets through extra security screening, so it is best to put them in an easily accessible location in your carry-on.

To ensure that your trip goes smoothly, TSA provided lists of popular Thanksgiving items that can and cannot be carried through checkpoints:

Thanksgiving foods that can be carried through a TSA checkpoint:



Baked goods . Homemade or store-bought pies, cakes, cookies, brownies and other sweet treats.

. Homemade or store-bought pies, cakes, cookies, brownies and other sweet treats. Meats. Turkey, chicken, ham, steak. Frozen, cooked or uncooked.

Turkey, chicken, ham, steak. Frozen, cooked or uncooked. Stuffing. Cooked, uncooked, in a box or in a bag.

Cooked, uncooked, in a box or in a bag. Casseroles. Traditional green beans and onion straws or something more exotic.

Traditional green beans and onion straws or something more exotic. Mac ‘n Cheese. Cooked in a pan or traveling with the ingredients to cook it at your destination.

Cooked in a pan or traveling with the ingredients to cook it at your destination. Fresh vegetables. Potatoes, yams, broccoli, green beans, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, beets, radishes, carrots, squash, greens.

Potatoes, yams, broccoli, green beans, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, beets, radishes, carrots, squash, greens. Fresh fruit. Apples, pears, pineapple, lemons, limes, cranberries, blueberries, strawberries, bananas, kiwi.

Apples, pears, pineapple, lemons, limes, cranberries, blueberries, strawberries, bananas, kiwi. Candy.

Spices.

Thanksgiving foods that should be carefully packed with your checked baggage:



Cranberry sauce. Homemade or canned are spreadable, so check them.

Gravy. Homemade or in a jar/can.

Wine, champagne, sparking apple cider.

Canned fruit or vegetables. It’s got liquid in the can, so check them.

Preserves, jams and jellies. They are spreadable, so best to check them.

Maple syrup.

For more information on items that can and cannot go through a TSA checkpoint, click here.