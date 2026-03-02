State Department urges Americans in Iran to shelter in place amid ongoing conflict

The U.S. State Department has issued new guidance to Americans in the vicinity of Iran as regional conflict escalates.

The department is steering Americans toward the STEP program, which registers their trip abroad so they can receive updates from U.S. Embassies and other official department communication.

Americans within Iran are currently advised to shelter in place:

If you cannot leave, find a secure location within your residence or another safe building. Have a supply of food, water, medications, and other essential items.

Have a plan for departing Iran that does not rely on U.S. government help.

Avoid demonstrations, keep a low profile, and stay aware of your surroundings.

Other U.S. embassies in the region are also recommending Americans in those countries to shelter in place for the time being. They include the embassies in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait and Qatar.

🚨Americans in the Middle East region who need consular assistance can call 24/7 at +1-202-501-4444 from overseas or +1-888-407-4747 from the U.S. and Canada. pic.twitter.com/DJOwnZwk6Y — Department of State (@StateDept) March 2, 2026

The State Department has provided contact numbers for Americans to reach emergency assistance.

One number is for the U.S. Embassy in Switzerland, because "the U.S. government does not have diplomatic or consular relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Swiss government, acting through its embassy in Tehran, serves as the protecting power for U.S. interests in Iran."

RELATED NEWS | Fourth US service member dies as conflict in Middle East intensifies

At least four U.S. service members have died as fighting in the Middle East intensifies, with Iran and its proxy forces launching retaliatory strikes against Israel and Arab states while U.S. and Israeli forces continue targeting sites inside Iran.

At least 555 people have been killed in Iran since the start of the latest round of strikes, according to Iranian officials.