US service member dies from injuries sustained in Iranian attack in Saudi Arabia, US military says

They are the seventh U.S. service member to die in the ongoing conflict with Iran.
The U.S. military announced Sunday that a service member has now died of injuries they sustained during an Iranian attack on American troops stationed in Saudi Arabia last weekend.

U.S. Central Command said the identity of the person will be witheld until 24 hours after next of kin has been notified. They are the seventh U.S. service member to die since the U.S. and Israel began launching attacks on Iran.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

