VB dad says he's grateful his family wasn't home when EF-3 tornado hit

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Homeowners in Virginia Beach are still assessing the damage done to their homes from the weekend's tornado.

Repairs began on some homes Wednesday, while others have been damaged to the point of being abandoned.

Homeowner Robbie Dobrinsky says his family was having Sunday dinner at a relative's house when he got a heads up from his cell phone about his home being damaged.

That day, he said neighbors provided a helping hand—and a helping paw to animals left at home who needed shelter—until the owners got through the door.

"Our neighbors got into our house and they coaxed them in the bathroom with Cheezits, and said 'I hope you're not mad.' I said 'No, we're just happy you got our dogs away from the glass'," said Dobrinsky.

News 3 Homeowner Robbie Dobrinsky said he's lucky his family wasn't home when a tornado hit on April 30, 2023, in Virginia Beach.

The damage to his house and yard is costing Dobrinsky thousands of dollars but he says it could have been worse.

"My son's car is not here anymore because a basketball hoop from the neighbor's yard wrapped around his car," he said. "I think the car stopped it from going through my house."

However, nothing could've prevented the damage from debris, including part of a pine tree

"A limb from the tree was about 11 or 12 feet long and went right through my garage like a hot knife through butter," he explains.

On the inside, there's still some cleaning up to do, with small shards of glass still covering the dining room furniture and debris on the floor. Three broken windows with glass were shattered all over his house.

While he and others continue the cleanup and repairs, he says the stress he feels is temporary but a tragedy wouldn't be.

"There are no injuries, everything can be fixed, that's the best thing about it," said Dobrinsky.

