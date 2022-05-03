Victim injured after shooting in Neon district. Business owner store caught in crossfire

NORFOLK, Va.— Tonight, A Norfolk business owner is speaking out after his establishment was caught in the crossfire of a shooting. Norfolk police continue to investigate the shooting that happened earlier this morning on Granby Street in the Neon district.

The downtown area has a completely new look. Cameras like this were put up to deter crime and keep an eye on the crowds, but one business owner tells News3 this camera captured a shooting that happened right in front of his business.

A wooden board, covering up the aftermath of a shooting that leaves business owner Omar Jawhar of O.J. Wholesale Inc. frustrated.

"I got a bullet that went through my glass. I'm glad it happened when were not here at night time, it's enlarged in the ceiling" said Jawhar.

A forensic investigator said the shooting happened near Starke and Granby street, after getting reports of gunshots close to 1am. But just a few feet away lies a camera that Jawhar said caught the shooting that shattered his window front.

"I was happy when I saw them and I thought they would help a lot but apparently they didn't. When were here at 9-6 we have no problem whatsoever, night time is apparently the problem" said Jawhar.

It's been less than a week since the cameras have been in the downtown area. A person who did not want to go on camera said he heard multiple gun shots and saw many people scattering.

Just right up the street is Zeke's Beans and Bowls. We spoke with an employee who tells me it's shocking to know that these cameras are not stopping people from committing acts of violence, some even pleading to police for other solutions.

"More patrolling, more cameras, whatever there needs to be done to make it safe" said Jawhar.

Police have not released the victims name at this time and it’s believed the injuries were non life threatening. The Forensics Investigator at the scene told News3 this is an ongoing investigation and we will continue to update you as we find out more.

