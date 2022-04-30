Sierra Jenkins father speaks out about security cameras now in downtown Norfolk, a month later after daughters death

NORFOLK, Va.— Taking aim at crime in downtown Norfolk. The city is taking steps to improve safety, starting with installing surveillance cameras.

The city is taking extra steps to address crime concerns, after a mass shooting killed three people and injured two others. It happened over a month and a half ago infront of Chicho's. The memorial of one of the victims, Sierra Jenkins remains and now multiple cameras are up.

Mobile surveillance cameras are bringing a new image to downtown Norfolk. Maurice Jenkins the father of Sierra Jenkins calling it long overdue.

"I mean it's not a good feeling when something like this happens you want to know who's behind it" said Maurice Jenkins.

According to police for the first time the city is now putting up 6 cameras up and down Granby street with the hope of reducing crime and keeping an eye on the crowds, after a mass shooting that took place in March. Five people were shot and three of them died.

"Somebody goes into the 7-11 and robs the store, what do you see? You see a picture on the news of the suspect walking out the store. We could be in that exact same position or could've been if the cameras were down here" said Maurice Jenkins.

It hasn't been easy for Sierra's father, as he continues to cope with his daughter's death, however with no suspect, no motive, and no photos he hopes the cameras are here to stay.

"I'd like to think that if someone was out here looking for trouble and you see this big camera standing here with lights flashing over you, you'll say this isn't the place" said Jenkins.

Each camera offers the ability to pan the area, tilt, and zoom in and out. Norfolk police has direct access and has the ability to see anything out of the ordinary happening. The huge solar panels are powering the system and are parked along Granby street.

"We know that bad people come out, and bad things happen. When that happens that stuff needs to be out there" said Jenkins.

Sierra's father shares a message to the person behind the crime.

"The person that did this needs to know that they took that beautiful person away from myself, her mother, and the rest of her family, her friends. But more importantly, they took all of her opportunities away from her" said Jenkins.

The cameras were operational April 27th and police tell us as of now they do not know if these cameras are here to stay permanently. The city is renting the cameras from LiveView Technologies for approximately $1300 a month, and there have been talks of using them to assist with large scale events such as Harbor Fest and the Patriotic Festival.

