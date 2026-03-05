Virginia mom who lost her son in crash is pushing to change how young adults get their license

RICHMOND, Va. — Tammy Gweedo-McGee has spent years turning grief into advocacy after her 16-year-old son, Conner, was killed in a car crash in Yorktown nearly 6 years ago. He was riding with two teenage friends when they crashed. All three were killed, and the driver did not have a license.

Now, Gweedo-McGee is pushing for House Bill 1224, which passed the Virginia Senate on Wednesday. The bill would increase driver's licensing requirements for young adults ages 18 to 21.

"I get really angry every time I hear about a crash, especially with someone who's lost their lives," McGee said.

Under the proposed legislation, 18- to 21-year-olds would be required to complete 90 days of supervised driving and a state-approved driver's education course before obtaining a license.

"I think losing my only child taught me something that data confirms every day, and that crash risk is driven by inexperience," McGee said.

Under current Virginia law, teens ages 16 to 18 must complete both supervised driving hours and a state-approved driver's education class before getting a license. For new drivers 18 and older, the requirements are less stringent — they must either hold a learner's permit for 90 days and complete a state-approved driver's education course, but there is no requirement for logged supervised driving time. Gweedo-McGee says that gap creates a dangerous loophole.

"When teenagers realize that if they wait until they're 18, it's easier to get their driver's license, that might be what they're doing and really sadly they could be still driving unlicensed at 16 and 17 up until they're 18 years old because they know it's easier right now, just go to DMV, take a test," Gweedo-McGee said.

House Bill 1224 would require new drivers ages 18 to 21 to hold a learner's permit for 90 days and complete a state-approved driver's education course before obtaining a license. The current requirements would remain in place for new drivers over 21.

"And the reality is 18 to 19 year olds have the highest crash rate," McGee said.

Those against the bill say the potential cost of additional driver education requirements could create financial hardship for some teens and families. While McGee acknowledges those concerns, she says access is part of the broader issue. She noted that 36 school districts in Virginia do not offer behind-the-wheel classes as part of their high school driver's education programs — something she said lawmakers are working to address.

"Losing my only son taught me that we need to speak up and that we need to close these loopholes, and we need to make sure that everybody in the Commonwealth that's on our roadways is properly educated," McGee said.

CBS 6's Kelsey Jones reached out to the Virginia DMV to learn their thoughts on the proposed legislation and whether they believe it would be beneficial. The DMV declined to comment on pending legislation.

If the bill is signed into law, it would go into effect Jan. 1 of 2027.

