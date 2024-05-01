05/01/2024 - Stefan Grimsley - Hampton in Focus

I wanted to focus on what I’ve seen or experienced while covering the military.
A young girl at a deployment homecoming
Stefan Grimsley - News 3
Sailors reunited with family members
Stefan Grimsley - News 3
A group of military family members with matching shirts
Stefan Grimsley - News 3
The first three shots are from a deployment homecoming, where I was able to catch the range of emotion of finally seeing a loved one after the agonizing wait for them to come off the ship.
Military personnel working on a machine
Stefan Grimsley - News 3
Extreme close-up of a military ship
Stefan Grimsley - News 3
A military personnel hard at work
Stefan Grimsley - News 3
The last three shots are interesting/fun shots I’ve seen while covering some of our SOTM segments.
