05/01/2024 - Stefan Grimsley - Hampton in Focus

A focus on the military of Hampton Roads
A young girl at a deployment homecoming
Stefan Grimsley - News 3
Posted at 11:02 AM, May 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-02 17:02:04-04

I wanted to focus on what I’ve seen or experienced while covering the military.

Stefan Grimsley - News 3
Sailors reunited with family members
Stefan Grimsley - News 3
A group of military family members with matching shirts
Stefan Grimsley - News 3

The first three shots are from a deployment homecoming, where I was able to catch the range of emotion of finally seeing a loved one after the agonizing wait for them to come off the ship.

Military personnel working on a Blackhawk
Stefan Grimsley - News 3
Extreme close-up of an F-18 fighter jet
Stefan Grimsley - News 3
A military personnel hard at work
Stefan Grimsley - News 3

The last three shots are interesting/fun shots I’ve seen while covering some of our SOTM segments.

