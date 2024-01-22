4 winter weather health dangers to avoid

On average, winter in our part of the world is pretty mild, so things like hypothermia and frostbite are exceedingly rare. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t other winter health dangers. Here are four you need to look out for.

HEART ATTACK

Did you know that a shovelful of snow can weigh more than 50 pounds? That means when we get a good winter storm, you could literally have to move a ton of snow off your driveway, sidewalk and porch. Add in frigid temperatures that can constrict your blood vessels and raise your blood pressure and you have a heightened risk for a heart attack.

SLIP AND FALL

If you don’t get those walkways cleared in time or well enough, you could face one of winter’s most serious dangers. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around one million Americans slip and fall on the ice each year and around 17,000 die from their injuries. That’s why clearing off sidewalks and outdoor stairs is so critical in the winter.

SEASONAL AFFECTIVE DISORDER

Ten times as many Americans suffer from a depression that sets in mainly in the darker winter months. If you’re one of the 10 million with Seasonal Affective Disorder, don’t hesitate to talk to your doctor about it. There are effective treatments for SAD, including light therapy.

CARBON MONOXIDE POISONING

Speaking of light, when the lights go out during winter storms, many of us fire up portable backup generators. The fumes from these generators can be deadly. Carbon monoxide kills more than 500 Americans every year. So it’s important to never ever use a gas generator in your house or garage, even with the doors and windows open. In fact, a running generator should be kept at least 20 feet away from your home at all times.