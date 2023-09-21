A tropical storm is headed for Virginia, NC; How can you prepare

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Local municipalities around Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina are preparing for a tropical storm Friday evening into the weekend.

A storm system forming off of Florida is expected to roll up the coast, bringing gusty winds, heavy downpours and the threat for tidal flooding, according to First Warning Weather Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect until 8 a.m. on Sunday. The storm is expected to become a tropical storm as it moves north.

Weather TROPICAL STORM WARNING: Get ready for gusty winds, heavy rain, flooding Patrick Rockey

Here's how cities are preparing:

Hampton:

The city of Hampton said it's monitoring the weather, as well.

"We have our public works crews out making sure that ditches are clean and storm drains are clear and that we are all ready to move that water through as fast as we can," said Robin McCormick, a spokesperson for the city. "We do want to remind people though, do not pick up put out your bulk trash early. We'll get your trash on Friday, but if your collection and until Monday or Tuesday, don't put anything out because it could very likely to float away hit a storm drain and make flooding worse for you and all your neighbors."

Newport News:

"The Newport News Stormwater Division has begun preparing for the possibility of heavy rains and the potential storm impacts predicted for this Friday, Saturday and possibly into Sunday. Teams are cleaning and flushing storm drain catch basins, hand cleaning barscreens, and responding to service requests. We are also inspecting and monitoring low lying areas prone to nuisance flooding. Street Maintenance is securing job sites and bringing all equipment to the road yards."

Norfolk:

Thursday afternoon, crews could be seen checking storm drains and ditches in the The Hague area of Ghent, which is known to flood.

"Street flooded" signs were flipped across the city Thursday.

Jim Redick, the director of emergency preparedness and response, told News 3's Jay Greene pump station staff would begin closing downtown floodgates Friday morning and early afternoon.

"So everyone's following their battle rhythm for these types of events. And so our Public Works crews are going out with their vac trucks, cleaning out sewage areas, working on pump stations, making sure that they're all operational and working properly," he said.

The city of Norfolk says that cleaning drains and ditches. Sewer cleaning trucks, pump station staff and operations crews will remain on-call all weekend. The city is closing the Nauticas flood gate on Friday and it will remain closed.

The York Street Garage will be open at no cost from 9 a.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Sunday for people who want to move their car to higher ground.