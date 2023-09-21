First Warning Forecast: Clouds increase ahead of a coastal storm impacting us this weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Thursday morning! We have a coastal low pressure system that’s developing to our southeast and heading our way for the weekend. It’s going to be a wet and windy weekend with flooding being a big threat.

wtkr

Clouds increase today ahead of the developing coastal low. We should stay mostly dry throughout the day, just a few stray showers possible this evening. Highs near 80°.

wtkr

Scattered rain moves in from the south to the north early Friday morning, reaching our Virginia communities by early Friday afternoon. Scattered to widespread rain with embedded thunderstorms will last until early Sunday morning. Around 2-4" of rain is expected throughout this event.

wtkr

Winds will pick up Friday and Saturday. NE winds 20-30 MPH gusting up to 45 MPH. That brings us 10-12 feet breaking waves in the Atlantic both days along with tidal flooding.

Typical flood-prone locations will notice tidal flooding Friday afternoon. More areas will notice tidal flooding during high tide Saturday 3 AM. The worst tidal flooding will be Saturday afternoon at the 4 PM high tide. That’s when around 2 feet of inundation is expected. Areas with poor drainage will experience flooding. That high tide combined with already having a few inches of rainfall will cause a huge problem. Try to avoid traveling on the roads Saturday afternoon. If you have to travel, give yourself extra time as some roads will be impassable, especially in flood-prone areas.

wtkr

Temperatures will be cooler in the low to mid 70s throughout this event. We'll catch a dry break later Sunday into the first part of the workweek. Temperatures remain in the mid 70s next week. There’s another chance for storms late in the day Wednesday.

wtkr

