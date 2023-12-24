Christmas Eve Forecast: Mix of sun and clouds, highs near 60 degrees

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Today is looking nice and comfortable. Expect highs near 60 under a nice mix of sun and clouds. Winds will continue to be very light.

Temperatures will trend above normal for Christmas Day. Expect highs to soar to the low 60s. Skies will be partly cloudy.

If you're not a fan of the milder temperatures on Christmas Day, excluding last year, we've actually been pretty mild over the past couple of years.

Here are the Christmas Day extremes for Norfolk.

We're looking dry through Christmas Day, but could see some showers developing overnight into Tuesday. It's looking like we'll have to deal with wet weather throughout the First Day of Kwanzaa. Temperatures will once again warm to the low 60s.

The wet weather will stick around on Wednesday with highs in the low 60s. A few showers will be possible on Thursday. Expect high temperatures in the mid 50s. We'll dry out and cool down on Friday. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 50s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

