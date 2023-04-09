Watch Now
Easter Forecast: Windy, chilly temps and clearing skies

Posted at 8:52 AM, Apr 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-09 08:52:13-04

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A few lingering showers across North Carolina early this Easter Sunday. Otherwise, expect partial clearing as the day progresses. It will still be windy with winds out of the northeast at 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 35-40 mph.

Temperatures will be about 10 degrees below normal, with highs in the mid 50s.

We could see a little minor tidal flooding due to the persistent northeasterly winds. Nuisance tidal flooding will be possible over the next few days. Ocean overwash will be possible along the southern Outer Banks.

Conditions will continue to improve on Monday. Sunshine will break out with highs near 60. The warming trend persists with highs warming to the upper 60s on Tuesday, upper 70s on Wednesday and then to 80 degrees on Thursday. Expect plenty of sunshine. More clouds will build in on Friday, with highs near 80.

A few scattered showers will be possible on Saturday. It will still be warm with highs in the mid 70s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

