First Warning Forecast: 2022 starts off warm, wet, and foggy

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy New Year's Eve!! It's been a gloomy end to 2021 with clouds and fog continuing today. This evening, we've also gotten some more scattered showers. Most of these showers will be out of here around 8 PM, but a few stragglers may pop-up until 11 PM. It still looks like most areas will be dry for the ball drop. Right after we ring in 2022 though, around 4 AM, scattered showers return.

This round of scattered showers continues through Saturday morning. If you're not seeing a shower Saturday morning, you'll likely see patchy fog. By Saturday afternoon, most areas will be dry again. The first day of 2022 will be warm and windy, but still mostly cloudy. 10-20 MPH south-southwesterly winds help temperatures soar into the low to mid 70s tomorrow. Then a cold front heads our way Sunday.

Scattered showers and storms are expected much of the day Sunday with heavy downpours at times. North Carolina is under a Level 1 severe risk for Sunday afternoon and evening. The main threats are heavy downpours and strong gusty winds. Sunday stays warm in the mid to upper 60s, but temperatures will rapidly drop following the cold front's passage Sunday evening. Overnight lows reach the mid 30s.

With precipitation expected behind the front through Monday morning and temperatures so low, we could see mixed precipitation or even a complete changeover to snow Monday morning. If we do see wintry precipitation, it shouldn't provide any travel hazards. Pavement will be too warm for anything to stick. It'll also be quite windy, making it even harder for anything to stick.

Monday afternoon, clouds quickly clear out and temperatures warm a bit into the low 40s, feeling like the low 30s with strong northerly winds persisting.

We gradually warm up through the workweek. Highs in the upper 40s Tuesday to the mid 50s midweek. Ahead of another cold front late Thursday, clouds build Wednesday into Thursday. Scattered showers are possible late Thursday into Friday. The first Friday of 2022 will be breezy and cool. Highs in the upper 40s behind that Thursday cold front.

